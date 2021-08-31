Trending Stories
'Wednesday Addams' Netflix's Live-Action Series - Everything We Know

Lindsay Cronin

Netflix announced in February that it was teaming up with famed director Tim Burton on an all-new Addams Family series, titled Wednesday.

Months later, PopSugar confirmed the eight-episode series' cast, including the role of Wednesday herself, which was given to Jenna Ortega.

According to the report, Ortega, who also starred in You and Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, is perfect for the series since she already proved she's got talent in the area of horror after appearing in Netflix's The Babysitter: Killer Queen.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Will Act As Morticia Addams

Wednesday Addams drawing with skull lollipop.
Shutterstock | 207512987

The report went on to say that the young-adult series would be following Wednesday as she studies at Nevermore Academy and is dealt with the task of having to save the local town -- all while trying to unravel the mystery her parents found themselves in the midst of over two decades prior.

As for the rest of the cast, which will be directed by Burton, PopSugar went on to reveal that Catherine Zeta-Jones will be featured in the role of Morticia Addams.

Luis Guzmán Has Been Cast In The Role Of Gomez Addams

The Addams family is seen in black and white.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Addams_Family_main_cast_1964.JPG

Acting alongside Ortega and Zeta-Jones will be Luis Guzmán, who will play Gomez Addams, the patriarch of the Addams Family.

As PopSugar explained, Gomez, who was previously played by John Astin on the series that aired in the 1960s, is a true family man. He loves his wife and he loves his children.

Fans will recognize Guzmán for his roles in television series, including Shameless, Code Black, Oz and New York Undercover, and films, like We're the Millers and He's Just Not That Into You.

Wednesday's Peers Will Be Featured Alongside Her

'Addams Family' poster is seen.
Shutterstock | 2544076

Rounding out the rest of the cast is Hunter Doohan, who will act as Tyler Galpin, a friend of Wednesday's who is also a son of a local sheriff, and Georgie Farmer, who was cast in the role ofAjax Petropolus, a shy student at Nevermore Academy.

Moosa Mostafa will also been seen in Wednesday as Eugene Otinger, the quirky president of Nevermore Academy's beekeeping club.

Mostafa was previously featured in St. Bernadette's class in 2018's Nativity Rocks but hasn't nabbed any other, larger roles since.

Netflix Is Thrilled To Add 'Wednesday' To Their Lineup Of Original Programing

Wendy Adams drawing features a bag of tools.
Shutterstock | 207512987

“When we first heard Al Gough and Miles Millar’s pitch for Wednesday we were struck, like an arrow from a crossbow, right in our hearts. They nailed the tone, the spirit and the characters, but gave us a fresh way into this story,” Teddy Biaselli, Netflix’s Director Original Series, told Deadline.

“We then got the call that visionary director and lifelong Addams Family fan Tim Burton wanted to make his television directorial debut with this series. Tim has had a history of telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deitz and Batman. And now he brings his unique vision to Wednesday and her spooky classmates at Nevermore Academy."

