'Wednesday Addams' Netflix's Live-Action Series - Everything We Know

Netflix announced in February that it was teaming up with famed director Tim Burton on an all-new Addams Family series, titled Wednesday.

Months later, PopSugar confirmed the eight-episode series' cast, including the role of Wednesday herself, which was given to Jenna Ortega.

According to the report, Ortega, who also starred in You and Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, is perfect for the series since she already proved she's got talent in the area of horror after appearing in Netflix's The Babysitter: Killer Queen.