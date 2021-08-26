OANN Sued Rachel Maddow, Now Has To Write Her A Check

The right-leaning One America News Network (OANN) has established itself as a more conservative alternative to Fox News, largely thanks to former President Donald Trump, who promoted it during the 2020 presidential election.

Liberals have repeatedly accused OANN of deploying propaganda on behalf of Trump and Republicans.

In 2019, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow went one step further than most of her colleagues and ran a segment saying that OANN "really literally is paid Russian propaganda."

Maddow offered no evidence for her claims, so OANN sued her for defamation. Here's what happened next.