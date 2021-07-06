How To Rock The Dad Hat Trend, According To Celebs

The baseball cap is here to stay but it doesn't mean you can't dress up if you're planning on wearing one. According to the latest from Vogue, the "humble" headgear can be incorporated into all kinds of looks that are not necessarily 100 percent sporty. The new "dad hat trend" paraded by celebrities at events, business meetings, or even on casual jaunts outdoors goes to show that you can slip on a trendy cap and still look stylish when pairing it with a "dressy" outfit. Scroll through for pics to find your inspiration!