When Ivana Trump’s Former Partner Criticized Her Children After Their Breakup: "They're Garbage"

According to Page Six, in 2019, following their breakup, Ivana Trump's former partner, Rossano Rubicondi, unleashed a furious rant about her family, labeling her children as disgusting and stupid. Ivana had reportedly ended her relationship with Rubicondi, whom she divorced in 2009, only to reconcile with him soon after due to the difficulties of maintaining a long-distance relationship. While Rubicondi expressed respect for Ivana as a matriarch and businesswoman, he admitted to having disagreements with her children during their romance and did not have the same affection towards them.

He said, “In regards for the rest of the family, I am not [a] big a fan of it. They have been rude to me.” He stressed that, "I hear of them speaking in terms [that] I don't appreciate it. I don't care who is your father or mother, you do not talk to me like that." Rubicondi stressed that his intentions were not financially motivated when it came to the matriarch, suggesting that money was a frequent source of quarrel between him and her children. As reported by Daily Mail, he said, "No one touched a dollar or dime from their family . . . I don't know [if that's why they didn't like me], but these people are all about money,' he added. 'They don't have a heart. They are garbage."

His strongest criticism was aimed at Donald Trump Jr., whom he labeled as both an idiot and a jerk. He said, “Don Jr. is an idiot. He’s a jerk. Put it down: ‘You are a jerk.’ Put it in capital letters!” Rubicondi continued, "They are nobody . . . They are disgusting. We are talking about kids who are so stupid, except Ivanka. They are a piece of scum. Before they say anything about me, I will wash their mouth out with soap! They are disgrace for human being." As reports of their breakup reached the Italian media, Rubicondi was quoted as saying, "Shame on Ivana."

According to Ivana, distance was the main reason for their breakup. She said, "The relationship just ran its course. Rossano spends a lot of time in Italy and I spend a lot of time in New York, Miami, and Saint-Tropez, and he has to work. The long-distance relationship really doesn’t work. We had a good time and are friends. The split was amicable." Rubicondi was Ivana's fourth husband, following Alfred Winklmayr, Donald (with whom she shares three children), and Riccardo Mazzucchelli. The author of Raising Trump, Ivana's children are now adults with families of their own. Ivana has emphasized that she has no intention of marrying again and is not particularly interested in dating.

In 1976, Donald Trump met Ivana, according to PEOPLE. At that time, Ivana was residing in Montreal, working as a model and ski instructor after immigrating to Canada from Czechoslovakia a few years prior. She later traveled to New York City for a modeling assignment, where she crossed paths with Donald at a dinner with other models. Ivana recalled in her memoir, "We made polite small talk, no funny stuff at all. He sensed correctly that flirting would not work with me and acted like a gentleman." Donald even went the extra mile by flying to Canada to surprise her during one of her runway shows.