Eric Trump Once Got Slammed for Strange Rant About Barron Trump's Underwear Drawer

Back in 2023, Eric Trump came under intense scrutiny after a peculiar diatribe revolving around his younger brother, Barron Trump's, underwear drawer. The son of former president Donald Trump embarked on a rambling discourse during an interview with Newsmax, which swiftly garnered widespread ridicule across social media platforms. In a heated monologue, Eric attacked the Democratic Party, claiming that it would raid the drawer containing his teenage half-brother Barron's underwear.

Eric is whining to Newsmax guest host Matt Gaetz, claiming that Jack Smith sent the FBI to raid Barron Trump’s underwear drawer. pic.twitter.com/bHRtZQMlGO — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 26, 2023

In an interview after his father's indictment, Eric declared, "If you get in the way of the Democratic Party, if you question their power, if you interfere with their little fiefdom, they will target you, they will come after you and they will try and destroy your life. It is rape and pillage – they will burn down the street. It doesn’t matter for these people. They will take out innocent people, they will go after your family, they will go after your kids," as per HuffPost.

Narrator: no one raped and pillaged, burned down the street or went through Barron's underwear.



Eric is Donald Trump's ALL CAPS "truths" in real life.



And what does Barron Trump's underwear have to do with Daniel Penny? https://t.co/xWitsGpAnh — Lucie Catnip (@LucieCatnip) June 15, 2023

Then, Eric said something absurd: Democrats would go through his younger brother's drawer of underpants. He also mentioned his half-brother's age twice, but it was incorrect. "They will raid Barron’s room, who’s a 16-year-old kid, 15-year-old kid, they’ll go through his underwear drawer. They’ll send the FBI, they’ll spy on your campaign - we’ve seen it all," Eric said. In actuality, Barron was 17 years old at the time.

Is...is Eric Trump trying to tell us something?? He seems overly concerned about Barron's underwear, which no one else brought up? https://t.co/Mw5082xmlq — Kriste Kline😷🗳 (@KristeKline) June 14, 2023

Following the former President's indictment, Eric's rant seemed to align with Donald's irrational accusations that his political rivals were 'setting up' the legal case regarding his alleged retention of confidential materials after leaving the White House. However, people on social media didn't react well to his message.

Barron Trump hearing about his UncleBrother Eric Trump talk about his underwear drawer pic.twitter.com/qJ1egyUMOn — itsallrealitv (@itsallrealitv) July 26, 2023

One user posted in reaction to Eric's tirade on Twitter: “I often wonder if Republicans will figure out in my lifetime that the ‘democrats are destroying our country’ messaging doesn’t get them new voters.” Another said, “If your father had turned over the classified documents (as is legally required) instead of lying about them and hiding them, no search would have been needed.” Some comments on the subject carried more weight, accusing Eric of promoting misinformation on behalf of his father and raising concerns about why he had brought up the subject of his teenage brother's underwear drawer.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

Previously, Donald revealed that Barron's room had been damaged following the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, where they eventually discovered highly classified papers that the former President had taken from the White House. He claimed, "They rifled through the (former) first lady’s closet drawers, and everything else. And even did a deep and ugly search of the room of my 16-year-old son — leaving everything they touched in far different condition than it was when they started. Can you believe it?" as per OK! Magazine. The unsealed indictment claimed that Donald purposefully misled and lied to the authorities in order to keep the papers that he knew were classified. Few images showed that many of the documents were kept in and around his Mar-a-Lago estate's restroom, shower, and ballroom.