Kaley Cuoco Impressed By Little Sister's Edgy Leather Shoot

Kaley Cuoco, Bri, and a friend
BrianaCuoco/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco is saying: "Ummmm what the what" as sister Briana Cuoco takes center stage. The 35-year-old sitcom star today proved impressed as Briana, 32, shared stunning and edgy fashion shoot snaps, with Bri's Instagram followers also delighted as The Flight Attendant star rocked a little leather. Bri, who runs her Cult LA clothing line and shot up in news for co-starring alongside Kaley in her HBO Max thriller, was all good looks and goth vibes, with a little sporty accent thrown in for good measure. Check it out below.

Impressing Sitcom Star Kaley

Kaley Cuoco and Bri outdoor workout shot
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Kaley and Bri, who have been together IRL during their L.A. quarantine, have also proven a two-some on-screen since the November 2020 release of The Flight Attendant. Bri, who starred in a 2013 episode of The Big Bang Theory, udpated with her jet black locks, rocking a black leather bustier and pants, then quickly switching to casual belted denims, a tan bralette, and ever-so-classy black blazer worn off-the-shoulder.

A little Gucci was also included via a belt, with Bri going banded bra as she showed off her tattoos.

See The Photos Below!

Kaley Cuoco and Bri in a kitchen
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Bri, who then rocked casual sneakers and a cropped tank for a shoot that proved extensive, called the photos her "few favez", thanking Riker Brothers, her glam team, and definitely mentioning the "cut & color." Unsurprisingly, superstar sister Kaley now tops comments with her gushing. Swipe below for the full gallery - scroll for more photos.

Kaley and Bri have been hunkered down for most of the pandemic at Kaley's $12 million Hidden Hills estate, one shared with Kaley's 2018-married husband Karl Cook, and one hosting those famous joint workouts. See them below.

Scroll For The Workout!

Kaley has made headlines for dripping sweat with her little sibling, but likewise for defending her amid allegations that Bri got her TV role by virtue of Kaley's high-profile fame. Kaley shut down the suggestions, saying:

"My sister got a role, she auditioned on her own. I didn’t even know she was auditioning, by the way," adding: "There's like 20 opinions besides my own... Everyone loved what Bri did, and she actually plays a really pivotal role, so I am thrilled for her." Scroll for the workout.

Sisters Who Sweat Together

Kaley, this year seeing trainer Ryan Sorensen dish on her workout regimen, has been busy busting out sweat sessions with Bri and sharing them to Instagram. Last summer, the two made headlines for their joint workouts, but Bri did find herself slammed as Kaley shouted out her Cult LA clothing line. Fans felt the merch is too pricey and not size-inclusive enough, with Bri apologizing for the latter and saying the $$$ is down to the clothes being made in the U.S.

