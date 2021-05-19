Kaley Cuoco Impressed By Little Sister's Edgy Leather Shoot

Kaley Cuoco is saying: "Ummmm what the what" as sister Briana Cuoco takes center stage. The 35-year-old sitcom star today proved impressed as Briana, 32, shared stunning and edgy fashion shoot snaps, with Bri's Instagram followers also delighted as The Flight Attendant star rocked a little leather. Bri, who runs her Cult LA clothing line and shot up in news for co-starring alongside Kaley in her HBO Max thriller, was all good looks and goth vibes, with a little sporty accent thrown in for good measure. Check it out below.