Kate Hudson Twins With Daughter Rani In Sweet Snap

Kate Hudson glows on the red carpet.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Actress and entrepreneur Kate Hudson frequently shares glimpses into her home life with her 13.3 million eager Instagram followers, and she did just that in her latest snap, a sweet share that featured her young daughter Rani by her side.

The duo were spending time in what appeared to be a massive walk-in closet, and there were clothing racks along the walls in the background, overflowing with gorgeous garments. A few additional pieces were scattered throughout the space, including a plastic bin to her right and a large black designer shopping bag to her left.

Mother Daughter Time

Kate Hudson poses alongside her daughter Rani.
Instagram | Kate Hudson

A small tray filled with various pairs of sunglasses was positioned on the floor in front of Kate, and it appears that she and daughter Rani were taking a little break from closet cleaning to model a few pairs. Kate commented in the caption that she was busy cleaning out her closet for spring. 

Rani looked adorable in a short-sleeved yellow dress with tiered ruffles and a delicate floral pattern that added bursts of vibrant red to the sunny yellow background. The full skirt dwarfed her tiny figure, giving her major princess vibes.

Spring Cleaning

Kate looked casual and chic in a pair of jeans that hugged her toned thighs without clinging too tightly, and a pale beige blouse with some volume in the sleeves. The fabric hid her toned arms, although the cuff landed just below her elbow, leaving her forearms exposed. The garment had a v-neck neckline that showed off a bit of extra skin as well.

Though her ensemble was quite simple, Kate added some flair with her choice of accessories. She had two gold bracelets, one a plain bangle and the other a chain bracelet, around one forearm. She also layered a few necklaces for a bit of metallic glam.

Stunning In Sunnies

Finally, she had a pair of large round sunglasses with tortoiseshell frames perched atop her nose. Her long locks were styled in tousled, effortless waves that looked perfect for a day organizing at home, and the middle part allowed her tresses to frame her stunning features. 

Rani had borrowed a pair of her mother's sunglasses, aviators with gold frames and reflective lenses, and had them perched on her face as well. She had both hands lifted to her cheeks, propping the accessory up on her petite face as she posed alongside her mother for the sweet share.

Cool Vibes

Kate's fans couldn't get enough of the update, and the post racked up over 105,900 likes within four hours of going live. 

"Tell Rani to head over here after. I'll make her favorite margarita," comedian Chelsea Handler commented.

"Perfect timing. Send your clean out my way!" another follower chimed in, coveting Kate's high fashion closet.

"That's your closet?? I thought you were in a department store," a third fan remarked.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Kate shared an adorable snap in which she posed alongside her mother, Goldie Hawn, while celebrating Mother's Day.

