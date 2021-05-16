Carrie Underwood Shows Massive Muscles Lunging In Bike Shorts

Carrie Underwood is getting a massive response to a photo of her lunging outdoors in purple bike shorts. The 38-year-old country superstar and fitness icon, now running her 2020-founded Fit52 app alongside her 2015-founded CALIA by Carrie athleisurewear line, was back in promo mode for her clothing brand recently, with a stunning and motivational shot showing the "Cry Pretty" singer mid-workout. Carrie's steely-strong body was taking center stage, but the caption took a moment to reach out to others. Check it out below.