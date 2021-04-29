Karl-Anthony Towns Should Be Celtics' 'Number One Target' In 2021 Offseason, Per 'Hardwood Houdini'

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to be one of the most coveted superstars on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. The Timberwolves may not have shown any sign that they are planning to move Towns this summer, but they would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him once he expresses his desire to leave.

Though he remains committed to the Timberwolves, most people believe that it would only be a matter of time before Towns follows in the footsteps of other superstars and seeks a way out of Minnesota.