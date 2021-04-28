Jessica Simpson's Summer High Heels Require Strict Warning

Trending Stories
Rebecca Cukier

Jessica Simpson is delivering wedge high heels, but with a strict warning. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and Open Book author last night ditched her entertainment shoes for her clothing designer ones, posting via her best-selling Jessica Simpson Style brand's Instagram and reminding the digital space just why it shops her merch. Sharing super-cute and high wedge heels in leopard-print, the Dukes of Hazzard star's company encouraged fans to shop its footwear, and the caption didn't fall short on the puns. Check it out below.

Hot Girl Summer

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Jessica manages a massive empire, one not limited to the clothing line turning $1 billion in 2015 sales. The blonde, whose memoir experienced a spike in sales during the first wave of the pandemic, last year inked herself a huge Amazon multimedia deal, but she hasn't stopped promoting her cute clothes.

The photo, opting out of showing Jessica herself, instead featured a white-trim and cork-style pair of wedge sandals with a high heel, plus edgy and strappy leopard-print fabrics. 

See The Warning!

The shoes, plonked on a stripey piece of fabric and in the sun, came with the star's brand writing: "These wedges were made for walking" as it straight-up went for "These Boots Are Made for Walkin,'" - a 2005 track from Simpson - adding: "Tread with comfort. Tap to shop Maede."

Fans, of course, did not miss the reference to one of Jessica's most iconic songs, and they've been commenting. "Am I the only one that read that caption in @jessicasimpson singing voice🤔🤔 I know I can't be the only one?!😂," one wrote.

Scroll For Her 100-Pound Weight Loss

See the photo below - scroll for more.

Jessica's brand, now including homeware and linens designed by 8-year-old daughter Maxwell, plus a brand-new self-care collection alongside its makeup and "Fiend" fragrance, is expanding rapidly, even including gym wear that Simpson has been modeling as she continues to show off her weight loss. Jessica famously dropped 100 pounds in just six months after welcoming baby Birdie Mae in 2019.

Walking up to 10,000 steps a day to shift the weight, Jessica also followed a strict diet. See the exact eats below.

 

Speaking to Hollywood Life and about his client, trainer Harley Pasternak revealed exactly what Jessica ate during her weight-loss journey.

“She would eat one whole egg and three egg whites for breakfast, scrambled with a bowl of blackberries. For lunch she would have a salad with grilled chicken and grilled fish with salad and vegetables for dinner," he dished, adding:

"As for snacks, she would have almonds and sometimes green beans with Parmesan cheese on top. She was very disciplined."

