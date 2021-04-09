Holly Sonders' Fishnet Shower Leaves Fans Speechless

While many of her followers were not quite clear what an NFT was, plenty of fans jumped in on the action and offered up interesting suggestions.

"Let's see your take on, Take me out to the Ballgame!" proposed one Instagrammer.

"I would love to see you in some kind of teacher/librarian outfit," chimed in a second user.

"You covered in chocolate and gold baby," suggested a third admirer.

Golf in see-through lingerie was another idea, while one person said they wanted to see more of Holly in the netted dress.

Some were simply content to gush over her hotness.

"If I was a fish I would love to be caught in your nets," quipped one smitten fan.