Ryan Seacrest Swimming In Pasta After Kelly Ripa Replacement

Ryan Seacrest is all cheesy pasta from scratch as Kelly Ripa vanishes and her replacement is revealed. The 45-year-old "Live! With Kelly and Ryan" host is currently front-page news alongside 50-year-old Kelly for kicking off the week without his blonde side-kick, with media outlets bursting at the seams as they try and figure out why Kelly was missing today. On Monday, Ryan was joined by a temporary co-host as former "All My Children" actress Kelly was MIA, with the night ending on a massive food note for Ryan.