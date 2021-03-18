NBA Rumors: Bucks Reportedly Acquire PJ Tucker From Rockets

With the NBA's March 25 trade deadline a little more than a week away, the Milwaukee Bucks took action to upgrade two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's supporting cast and appear to be close to adding Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker to their lineup. This comes as they continue their push to contend for a championship in the 2020-21 season.

As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday evening, the deal was struck that afternoon after weeks of "persistent" negotiations to acquire the veteran role player from the Rockets.