March 16, 2021
NBA Rumors: Magic Demanding 'Starting Player' & Multiple 1st-Rounders For Nikola Vucevic, Three Potential Destinations Revealed
Nikola Vucevic looking for an open man
Gettyimages | Harry Aaron
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Rumors have been swirling around All-Star center Nikola Vucevic and his future with the Orlando Magic. Despite Vucevic's impressive performance almost every night, the Magic are still struggling to consistently win games in the 2020-21 NBA season. They are currently on an eight-game losing streak and sit in the No. 14 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 13-26 record.

Vucevic may not have shown any sign that he's no longer happy in Orlando, but at this point in his career most believe that he would be better off being traded to a team that can give him a realistic chance of winning his first NBA title.

Nikola Vucevic Available In Trade Talks
Nikola Vucevic going up against Paul George
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

With the team expected to suffer a disappointing season, the Magic have started listening to offers for some of their veterans. Though he was initially believed to be untouchable, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report revealed that Vucevic is currently categorized as "available." However, Fischer revealed that it would require interested teams to pay a king's ransom to convince the Magic to trade their best player.

"Orlando would likely require a starting player and multiple first-round picks as a baseline for any Vucevic haul, sources said."

Is The Magic's Asking Price For Nikola Vucevic Reasonable?

Vucevic may not be on the same level as Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, and Nikola Jokic, but it's not a surprise that the Magic are expecting an extravagant package for their franchise center. The 30-year-old big man is currently playing the best season of his NBA career.

He's posting incredible numbers in the 39 games he played this season, averaging 25.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Three Potential Landing Spots For Nikola Vucevic

Days before the 2021 trade deadline, three teams are already emerging as the potential suitors for Vucevic on the trade market. These include the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, and the Charlotte Hornets. However, it remains a big question mark if those teams are willing to give that the Magic are asking for Vucevic.

"Vucevic's market does not seem nearly as vast. Boston, Charlotte and San Antonio have all been rumored among league executives as potential destinations, but the center's career season, and second All-Star selection, appears to have clouded these waters."

Celtics An Ideal Destination For Nikola Vucevic

Of the three teams mentioned, the Celtics would be the best trade destination for Vucevic. Compared to the Spurs and the Hornets, the Celtics could give him a realistic chance of making a deep playoff run and winning his first championship ring this year.

Vucevic and the Celtics would be a match made in heaven. His arrival in Boston would help them fill the Al Horford-sized hole in their frontcourt. Though he's not an elite defender, he would give the Celtics an All-Star caliber big man who could open more driving lanes for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kemba Walker.

