NBA Rumors: Magic Demanding 'Starting Player' & Multiple 1st-Rounders For Nikola Vucevic, Three Potential Destinations Revealed

Rumors have been swirling around All-Star center Nikola Vucevic and his future with the Orlando Magic. Despite Vucevic's impressive performance almost every night, the Magic are still struggling to consistently win games in the 2020-21 NBA season. They are currently on an eight-game losing streak and sit in the No. 14 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 13-26 record.

Vucevic may not have shown any sign that he's no longer happy in Orlando, but at this point in his career most believe that he would be better off being traded to a team that can give him a realistic chance of winning his first NBA title.