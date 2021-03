Jana Duggar, 31, the eldest daughter of the extended Duggar family, is reported to be involved in a courtship with pilot Stephen Wissman, 27.

The Wissman and the Duggar families have reportedly been close friends for years.

The rumored pairing was first unearthed by a Reddit user of the group r/Duggarssnark.

A photograph was shared of Jana standing behind a Christmas tree at the Wissman home. The photo was uploaded to a post that was shared on the family's blog. It has since been deleted.