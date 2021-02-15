Barbie Blank Slays In Racy Lingerie & Heels In Recent Instagram Snap

Barbie Blank, who some WWE fans will remember as former superstar Kelly Kelly, took to Instagram this weekend and treated her 1.2 million followers to a racy snap, much to their delight. The model also encouraged her followers to tag their Valentine’s Day crushes in the comments section, and the response suggested that many of her fans wished they could have sent her romantic cards and gifts for the love-centric holiday.

In the photo, the scantily-clad model sat on the floor of a gray room with her left leg in the air. Blank couldn’t stop smiling as she stretched out and flaunted her assets, with her attire leaving little to the imagination. The model’s outfit was see-through black lace lingerie and matching suspenders. She paired this outfit — or lack thereof — with heels and gold hoop earrings, the latter of which poked out of her blond locks.

Blank’s fans on the image-sharing platform couldn’t get enough to the snap either. As of this writing, almost 60,000 have hit the like button. In addition to the likes, many of her admirers flocked to the comments section to showcase their appreciation for the wrestler-turned-model. Some of them even completed the romantic task that was proposed to them.

One of her followers stated that Blank’s posture inspired them to do some exercises of their own.

“Just over here doing some stretching,” they wrote.

One of her other admirers suggested that no one’s crush or partner could compare to her, therefore it’d be pointless to let them know about the photo.

“Why tf would anybody tag their valentine to this picture? Be serious now,” they noted.

One of her other fanatics wanted to participate, but stated that they couldn’t because they’re single.

“Who do I tag if I don’t have one,” they asked.

These sentiments were prominent throughout the replies. However, most of the social media users that took part simply wanted Blank to know how stunning she looked at the time. Of course, Blank’s posts always tend to receive positive feedback from her adoring admirers.

This wasn’t the first tantalizing upload that Blank has shared with her audience in recent times. As The Inquisitr previously, she took to Instagram earlier this month and posted a still of her sporting a leopard-print bikini that accentuated her enviable physique. As the article pointed out, that upload also received thousands of likes from her supporters, as well as hundreds of compliments.