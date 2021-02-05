Chantel Jeffries Rocks White Bra And Panties For Sultry Bedroom Snaps: ‘Vday Ready’

Chantel Jeffries went scantily clad in a hot new Instagram post this week. The model and DJ looked “Vday ready” in a racy lingerie look while in bed.

The steamy update hit the 28-year-old’s feed on Wednesday and has since been showered with love by her 4.7 million followers on the platform. It included a total of two photos that captured Chantel sitting on a plush bed covered in cozy white linens. She struck a provocative pose, propping herself up on her knees with her thighs spread apart in a suggestive manner as she gazed at the camera with pursed lips and a smoldering stare.

The beauty went full bombshell as she worked the camera in a set of skimpy intimates from Lounge Underwear that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. Her look included a white bra with semi-sheer cups that had the brand’s name printed on it in bold lettering. The piece made for a scandalous display of cleavage thanks to its plunging neckline, while its thin shoulder straps offered a peek at her toned arms.

On her lower half, Chantel sported a pair of white panties with the same logo pattern. The undergarment boasted a high-cut design that showed off her curvy hips and lean legs, while its cheeky style teased a peek at her pert derriere. It had a thick waistband that fit snugly around her midsection, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette. Fans could also get a glimpse at the star’s taut tummy and abs in the duo of snaps, much to their delight.

Chantel kept things simple, leaving her long dark locks down for the sizzling photo op. She also added a stack of gorgeous gold necklaces and a pair of hoop earrings to give her barely there look a hint of bling.

The post proved to be a major hit, amassing over 305,000 like since going live to the social media influencer’s feed. Hundreds hit up the comments section as well to show Chantel some love.

“You’re so cute, plz marry me,” one person wrote.

“I’m literally so in love,” quipped another fan.

“You’re so incredibly gorgeous,” a third follower remarked.

“You’re perfect,” added a fourth admirer.

Chantel is hardly shy about showing off her phenomenal physique on Instagram. In another recent update, she was seen flaunting her ample assets in a set of vibrant pink underwear that left little to the imagination. Fans were thrilled by that look as well, awarding it nearly 332,000 likes and 870 comments to date.