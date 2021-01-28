Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tweets An Epic Clapback At Ted Cruz: ‘You Almost Had Me Murdered’

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez provided an epic response to Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz after a bit of Twitter back-and-forth on Thursday. The banter was initially referencing the wild GameStop stock drama, but it quickly escalated and shifted to something else entirely.

Ocasio-Cortez posted a tweet questioning a decision by the Robinhood app to freeze its users from trading GameStop stock. She wrote that she found it to be unacceptable, and Cruz soon tweeted that he fully agreed with her as he shared her original post.

After that, things took quite the turn. There have been times on social media previously where Ocasio-Cortez and Cruz exchanged tweets that were cordial and suggested a willingness to pursue like-minded legislation together.

However, the New York congresswoman was not feeling that way in this case.

“I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out,” Ocasio-Cortez replied.

“Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.”

That post quickly received more than 332,000 likes and nearly 80,000 retweets and quote tweets. It also prompted around 18,000 comments, all in under two hours.

Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t done yet, however.

“While you conveniently talk about ‘moving on,’ a second Capitol police officer lost their life yesterday in the still-raging aftermath of the attacks you had a role in. This isn’t a joke. We need accountability, and that includes a new Senator from Texas,” the congresswoman continued.

Even then, the New York Democratic representative had more on her mind. Another tweet noted that Cruz had not yet apologized for the “serious physical + mental harm you contributed to” in regard to everybody involved in the January 6 Capitol incident. She noted that those impacted included not only other members of Congress but the police officers and custodial staff involved as well.

“In the meantime, you can get off my timeline & stop clout-chasing,” she blasted.

Ocasio-Cortez wrapped up the thread by noting, again, that she would be happy to work with other members of the GOP on the issue at hand.

The thousands of replies she received included plenty of support and a lot of memes. There were a few critical posts from those who felt Ocasio-Cortez was going too far, but those were few and far in-between. The overwhelming majority of the responses praised the New York congresswoman’s epic responses to Cruz.

As of this writing, it doesn’t appear that Cruz has responded, nor has he deleted his post that prompted this response from Ocasio-Cortez.