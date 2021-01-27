Sarah Harris Flashes Underboob In Teeny Crop Top & Yellow Panties

Sarah Harris went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram upload on Tuesday. The stunning model flashed plenty of skin as she posed seductively for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Sarah looked like a million bucks as she opted for a teeny crop top. The white shirt boasted short sleeves and clung tightly to her ample bust. It also flashed her underboob in the process.

She added a pair of skimpy yellow panties as well. The garment included white straps that were pulled up high over her curvaceous hips and fit snugly around her slim midsection while accentuating her thick thighs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the look with a pair of round glasses on her face.

Sarah sat on a beige sofa for the photo. She had her weight slightly shifted to one side and her back arched. She raised one hand to run her fingers through her hair. Her knees were bent, and she gave a steamy stare into the camera.

In the background of the photo, some tan walls and a hardwood floor could be seen. In the caption, Sarah told her followers where they could find more photos of her.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Sarah’s over 2.1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 13,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 180 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Love the shirt,” one follower wrote.

“You look awesome,” declared another.

“So So gorgeous,” a third social media user gushed.

“Wow you look great in this picture Sarah. I love the shirt, but it is your face that I can’t stop looking at. Those eyes and lips are to die for,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her incredible curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy looks that emphasize her hourglass figure.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a a white lace lingerie set with thong panties. She stood in front of a mirror with her round booty pushed outward as she served up a steamy look. To date, that post has raked in more than 31,000 likes and over 470 comments.