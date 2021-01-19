Natalie Roush Flaunts Incredible Curves In Tiny Swimsuit Top & Plaid Miniskirt

On Tuesday, January 19, American model Natalie Roush shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 25-year-old posing on a sidewalk in front of a beautiful beach. She opted to wear a plunging white bikini top that left little to the imagination. She paired the skimpy garment with a high-waisted plaid miniskirt. The revealing ensemble put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted thighs on full display. Natalie finished off the sexy look with layered necklaces and a ring worn on her forefinger. The brunette bombshell also wore her hair down in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal.

In the first image, Natalie stood with her shoulders back and faced the photographer. She brought her hands together and looked directly at the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips. She turned slightly to the side for the following photo. The model lifted up her hands and gently touched her hair while continuing to focus her gaze on the camera. The final shot showed her striking a similar pose to how she was position in the first picture.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation implored her followers to let her know which of the three pictures did they prefer.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“First one,” wrote a commenter.

“I like number two because I think the sunlight shining from the top of the photo contributes an exquisite spotlight onto your outfit and compliments very well,” added a different devotee.

Some commenters noted, however, that they were unable to choose a favorite image between the three photos.

“@natalierioush All of them! You’re so beautiful,” gushed an admirer, adding a string of smiling face with hearts, a heart-eye, and a kissing face emoji.

“All photos [are] very perfect you are perfect @natalierioush,” remarked another social media user.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Natalie has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, last month she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a skimpy green lingerie set. That post has been liked over 69,000 times since it was shared.