Ciara Spices Instagram Up Wearing Low-Cut Shimmery Jacket With Matching Pants

Ciara took to Instagram to give fans another update. The singer is known for slaying with her outfits and upped her fashion game with her most recent upload.

The “Can’t Leave ’em Alone” hitmaker stunned in a shimmery black blazer-style jacket. The item of clothing was fairly loose-fitted and low-cut, displayed her decolletage. Ciara appeared to be wearing a black garment underneath that was only just visible. She teamed the ensemble with matching pants that were tucked into her silky black boots that featured silver tassells at the front. Ciara accessorized herself with a necklace, numerous rings, and bracelets. She styled her long, wavy aqua green hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

The 35-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, the Grammy Award winner was captured crouching down in front of a large window display. Ciara let the majority of her locks drape over to the right while she gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, she was captured from head-to-toe with one leg placed in front of the other.

In the third slide, Ciara showed off her side profile and looked over to the right. She rested both arms beside her and left her hair fall in front of her shoulder.

In the fourth and final slide, the entertainer sported another crouchy pose with her arms crossed over.

In the tags, Ciara credited her wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly, makeup artist Yolonda Frederick, and hairstylist Kiyah Wright for helping her achieve this glam look as well as the photographer Blair Caldwell.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 220,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 27 million followers.

“Her name is Ciara….. NO ONE CAN DO IT BETTER,” one user wrote.

“Looking like a real life mermaid barbie,” another person shared.

“YESSSS YOU LOOK GOOD ASF,” remarked a third fan.

“Giving me Goodies era vibes!” a fourth admirer commented.

In November of 2020, Ciara made headlines after looking drop-dead gorgeous on the American Music Awards red carpet. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a red gown that featured black detailing. Ciara’s attire had a thigh-high slit that helped exposed her long legs. She rocked black latex thigh-high boots that added to her height and accessorized with necklaces, rings, and hoop earrings. Ciara is known for sporting different hairstyles and wore cornrows, leaving her baby hairs to rest on her forehead.