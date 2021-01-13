Michael B. Jordan’s Girlfriend Lori Harvey Flaunts Cleavage In Birthday Cake Smash Photoshoot

Michael B. Jordan’s girlfriend Lori Harvey celebrated her 24th birthday with a cake smash photoshoot, which she shared with her 2.8 Instagram followers.

Lori, who is game show host Steve Harvey’s daughter, shared three photos of herself to mark the occasion. In the first one, she had a smash cake sitting in front of her, and she had the pastry and icing all over her hand, which she used to create a smear of icing. The model wore a blue and black patterned strapless corset style top that revealed a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage. She paired the top light-colored, sheer tights with a pattern on the legs.

She wore her long brown hair slicked back in a braid, hung over her shoulder and onto the floor. For accessories, Lori had on a three-strand pearl necklace with a sparkly planet pendant in the front, matching dangly pearl earrings, and additional stud earrings.

The second photo showed Lori’s full-body, and she looked down to the side with her hair swinging to the other side. Her bare feet had a white pedicure, and her hands featured a matching long manicure. The image revealed her top’s asymmetrical hemline, and it had a tail that hung over one hip past her knees. Her sheer leggings revealed white panties underneath.

For the third picture, Lori leaned over a cake with glowing candles indicating “24” and writing that wished her a happy birthday. She had her mouth open, and she looked off to one side.

The post got a lot of love, with more than 376,000 Instagram users hitting the like button. Nearly 5,600 also took the time to compose a positive comment for her as she celebrated a new year.

“Absolutely stunning! You look incredibly gorgeous. What a fun idea for pictures! HBD, Lori,” enthused one fan who added red heart-eye smilies.

“OMG, we were born on the same day! Twins. Baby already lived more life than I have at 24,” a second follower noted, adding flames and hearts.

“This is mad beautiful. You look amazing. Wishing you the best celebration ever,” gushed a third devotee who included roses and crowns.

“You are the baddest there ever was. The absolute QUEEN of birthdays. Slay girl, slay,” a fourth Instagram user wrote along with sparkles, red heart-eye cats, and hearts.

