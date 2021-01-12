Jade Grobler Rocks A Skimpy Blue Bikini While Sitting On A Rock At The Beach

Jade Grobler returned to her Instagram account on Monday, January 11, to share a steamy new pic with her adoring fans. The South African bombshell showed some skin in a sexy bikini set that left little to the imagination.

According to the geotag, Jade spent the day at the lovely Magnetic Island in Cleveland Bay, Queensland.

Clad in her scanty bathing suit, she was caught sitting on a big rock formation with her legs closed. The photographer captured a side angle of her enviable body. The picture seemed candid as she did not face the camera. She raised both of her hands in the air while looking at the beautiful scenery in front of her.

Her sun-kissed skin was enveloped by the bright sunshine, which made it look glowing. The clear, turquoise blue water, the shoreline, lush greenery, the sky, and clouds made up the scenic background of the snap.

The 23-year-old model sported a deep blue two-piece swimsuit that showcased her bombshell curves. The front side of the garment was hardly visible in the snap. However, it was seen in another Instagram update. The top boasted fully-lined cups that appeared to be cut small for her shapely chest, showing a hint of underboob. The straps clung to her shoulders and around her back for support, but it seemed like her breasts stretched the piece out.

Jade sported the matching bottoms that boasted a low-cut waistline, highlighting her tiny waist and flat stomach. The thong perfectly fit her slender frame, and the cut highlighted her curvy hips. Its high leg cuts helped elongate her lean legs, and the thong design showcased her perky buns.

The influencer opted to wear minimalistic rings as her accessories. As for her hairstyle, she left her blond hair unstyled, letting her natural locks flow down her back.

Jade used a water wave emoji instead of using words to express her thoughts. The latest share gained over 14,600 likes and 160-plus comments in less than a day.

Avid online supporters from all over the globe took to the comments section and dropped messages and compliments. Most of them raved over her killer physique, while others gushed over her glowing skin. Other fans had a hard time forming their thoughts into words, opting to chime in with emoji instead.

“Anyone would think you surfed with hair like that,” one of her fans commented.

“Gorgeous shot!!!!!! Your body is phenomenal!” gushed another admirer, adding a series of flame and red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are a goddess of the sun. Wow! You look so sexy,” a third social media user wrote.