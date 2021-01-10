Yaslen Clemente Chills In Bed While Wearing ‘Baby Girl’ Tube Top And Tiny Panties

Instagram model Yaslen Clemente delighted her 2.5 million followers on Saturday, January 9, with a pair of snaps that displayed her killer physique. She wrote a friendly reminder in the caption to stay healthy and hydrated and also tagged her fitness brand, Body by Yas. Almost 30,000 fans hit the “like” button in the course of the afternoon on which the post was uploaded.

Yaslen sat on the edge of a tidy, cozy-looking bed facing the camera. She bent her knees and let her calves rest over the side of the low mattress, seemingly resting her feet on the floor in front of her. Her legs were partially spread, giving an ample glimpse of her shapely, toned thighs.

She pulled the thin straps of her black, bikini-style panties high up over her hips, which beautifully emphasized the swell of her thighs and curvaceous backside in comparison to her slender waist.

Yaslen paired the skimpy underwear with a pale pink tube top across which the words “Baby Girl” were printed in gray cursive script. The garment fit tightly enough to clearly show that she was not wearing anything beneath, and left plenty of space below the bottom hem to expose her taut belly.

In the first image, her left arm relaxed close to her body, and she rested her palm on the fabric at her side. In her right hand, she held a steel and coral-colored bottle from which she sipped.

In the subsequent photo, she continued to gaze off-camera with a soft, closed-mouth smile on her face. She replaced the lid back on the container of water, showcasing her bright red manicured nails.

She wore her shoulder-length hair parted in the center and let the wispy tendrils frame her face. Her pale blond shade gave way to a richer brown about halfway down her head, indicating that she has elected not to visit a salon for number of quarantine months.

The bed on which Yaslen posed was placed in a corner, against one gray and one white wall. It was covered with a fluffy white comforter and two pairs of pillows were stacked at the head. An additional black pillow covered in soft, faux fur lay on top of those. There was a matching black throw blanket folded at the foot of the bed. An array of long animal hairs on the blanket indicated that Yaslen owns a furry creature with whom she likes to snuggle.