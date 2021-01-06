Gwen Singer Sizzles In Animal-Print String Bikini

Gwen Singer rocked a barely there look for her most recent Instagram snap. The brunette beauty didn’t hold back as she barred her body in a racy ensemble.

In the spicy upload, Gwen rocked an animal-print string bikini that perfectly complemented her bronzed skin and contoured to all of her curves. The teeny top could hardly contain her busty chest while flaunting her ample cleavage. The thin straps also flashed her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her narrow hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist. They accentuated her long lean legs in the process. She accessorized the look with layered chains around her neck and a sparkling bracelet on her wrist.

Gwen sat on her knees on top of an outdoor chair. Her thighs were apart and her back was arched as she pushed her hip out. She rested one hand near her chest as the other tugged at her hair. Her head was turned and her eyes were closed as she wore a bright smile on her face and soaked up some sun.

In the background of the shot, a white cushion and some matching pillows could be seen. In the caption, Gwen told fans that she wished she could go back to simpler times.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and lightly brushed over one of her shoulders.

Gwen’s over 1.2 million followers didn’t hesitate to show their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 13,000 times within the first four hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 250 remarks about the pic during that time.

“The most beautiful view I have ever seen in my life. I am a fan of you, you enchant me,” one follower stated.

“Baby you are a dream of a woman,” another wrote.

“You have the most contagious smile!” a third comment read.

“Woooow amazing body gorgeous,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flaunting her killer curves in her online pics. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, teeny tops, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a green bodysuit with a plunging neckline. To date, that post has racked up more than 28,000 likes and over 400 comments.