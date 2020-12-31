‘DWTS’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Feeling ‘Positive’ & Shares Her COVID-19 Journey In New Blog Post

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba is feeling positive as 2020 comes to an end. She chronicled her journey as she navigated contracting COVID-19 prior to the holidays and wrote in an Instagram post that her blog featured some of the things that worked for her throughout this difficult experience.

In a post seen here, Carrie Ann shared a new makeup-free selfie and spoke of the challenges she faced thus far in her struggle against the virus. She posted that she was happy to be healthy, grateful to be growing, and enthused to be evolving. Carrie Ann remarked that as the illness cleared away from her system day to day, she felt positive.

The DWTS judge and The Talk host said she penned a blog post that could be helpful to those who may have contracted the virus. She said that while everyone’s experience is different, sometimes it could be helpful to know what another person’s experiences were.

She tagged this season’s DWTS mirrorball winner Kaitlyn Bristowe and medical professional Dr. Drew Pinsky, who had also contracted the virus, and said she was thinking of them and keeping them in her thoughts and prayers for a speedy and full recovery.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

In a corresponding Carrie Ann Conversations blog post that was mentioned in her Instagram post, Carrie Ann claimed that as someone who lives with autoimmune disorders including lupus, fibromyalgia, APL, Sjogren’s syndrome, RA and chronic pain from spinal stenosis, COVID-19 was an illness she hoped she would never have to face.

She said that in her experience, the illness hit fast and hard. From her first day experiencing symptoms, Carrie Ann was plagued with strong fatigue as well as a dry cough, headache, and general malaise. What followed was a fever and then coughing, congestion, pain, and chills throughout her body as well as a loss of smell and taste. It was only after 10 days that Carrie Ann was able to regain those senses once again. After two weeks, Carrie Ann tested negative but continued to have lingering health issues that are still clearing up.

To keep positive, she shared that she remembered a few things she learned while her mother went through her journey with breast cancer and her father’s battle with esophageal cancer— that an important part of healing was your state of mind.

Fans of the beloved television personality shared their remarks in the comments section of the social media upload, applauding Carrie Ann for her honesty and bravery throughout.

“Thank goodness you’re feeling better. I’m glad you posted what you went through because seriously COVID is no joke! Thank you!” penned one follower.

“Wishing you a happy and healthy New Year,” wrote a second fan.

“You are truly a bright light, even through challenging times. So glad that you are coming out on the other side of this battle,” remarked a third Instagram user.