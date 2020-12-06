‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body While Posing With Her ‘Mini Bestie’ Sage

Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold took to Instagram on Saturday to share a new snapshot featuring her new baby girl. Lindsay and her husband Sam Cusick welcomed their daughter Sage a month ago and the DWTS dancer looked phenomenal in this new selfie.

Lindsay posed for the selfie in her bedroom. She held her iPhone in one hand and her daughter in her other. In her caption, the dancer said she wished she had a matching leopard outfit to wear next to her little one. Instead, she explained, she would have to be content with just a headband that synced with Sage’s adorable ensemble.

The baby wore a leopard-print onesie with a matching headband over her wisps of hair. She was cradled snugly in Lindsay’s arm, pulled in tightly against the DWTS star’s side.

The new mom wore shiny skintight black leggings, sneakers, and a cropped workout top. The ensemble allowed her to flaunt her chiseled abs, and her physique looked absolutely incredible.

The Dancing with the Stars pro stayed active and fit throughout her pregnancy. Even during the final months, people would comment on how her abs still looked amazing. Lindsay’s efforts throughout her pregnancy have certainly paid off, as she seems to have bounced right back to her typical dancer’s frame.

The selfie of Lindsay with her “mini bestie” quickly garnered a ton of love from her fans. In just an hour, more than 24,000 likes and dozens of comments came in as people raved over the incredible snapshot.

“Definition of HOT MAMA!!!” one fan raved.

“Absolutely gorgeous together,” another praised.

“Wow! Your figure is already back 100,” a third user declared.

“You look great… so does your little girl. Congratulations!” someone else noted.

Sage had her eyes open in this photo and she seemed to be looking off past her mom’s phone. She had her hands covered and pulled together to her chest and the lighting highlighted her blond wisps of hair. The family’s dog Moose could be seen in the background lounging on the carpet, keeping a close eye on Linday’s actions.

Lindsay certainly has a new mama glow, and her bestie Witney Carson will soon join her on this motherhood adventure. Witney is expecting her first child, a boy, with her husband Carson McAllister in a couple of months.

Witney had a baby shower recently and Lindsay shared a sweet snapshot showing the two ladies together at it. Dancing with the Stars fans cannot wait to see their newborns together in a few months.