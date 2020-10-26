Teyana Taylor Shocks Fans With ‘Lady In Red’ Bikini Photos Seven Weeks After Giving Birth

Teyana's post-baby body had jaws dropping.

Teyana Taylor is back in a two-piece just seven weeks after giving birth to her second child in her bathroom. The model and singer shared three sizzling shots of herself to Instagram over the weekend that showed her in a skimpy red bikini.

In the first snap posted on October 25, Teyana had her 11.3 million followers’ jaws on the floor as she posed on the bow of a boat in an all-red ensemble.

The “Bare With Me” hitmaker showed plenty of skin on her bottom half as she perched on the silver railing. She flashed her long, toned legs in low-rise bottoms that sat well below her navel and had a long piece of material wrapped around her toned middle.

Teyana also rocked a Pretty Little Thing t-shirt, which she rolled up to underneath her bust to flash her abs. She held on to the side with her right hand and had a bag resting on her bent elbow.

Staying with the all-red theme, she rocked a matching bucket hat over her blunt bob and glared at the camera.

The second shot showed her in a similar pose, but was shot from her right side to give a better look at her post-baby body and the stunning coastline behind her.

In the third snap, Teyana looked down and stood up to give an even better look at her fit figure.

She tagged Pretty Little Thing and borrowed the title of the 1986 Chris de Burgh hit alongside two hearts either side of a rose.

The comments section lit up with praise for the 29-year-old.

“Got damn SIS!!!!!!,” one fan commented with several looking eyes and weary face emoji.

“She gave birth just yesterday right??” another wrote with a shocked face emoji.

“I just wanna know HOWWWWWW??? The snatch back,” a third wrote.

“Snap back on a 1000….HOW LORD?!!” a fourth comment read.

Teyana’s post attracted over 655,700 comments and 6,820-plus comments.

She previously gave her followers another look at her post-baby body in another slinky ensemble from the fashion brand. Teyana posed on a balcony three weeks after becoming a mom for the second time in a skintight gray ribbed mini-dress with open buttons to show a little cleavage.

Teyana and her husband, basketball player Iman Shumpert, welcomed their second daughter, Rue Rose, into the world on September 6. Iman confirmed on Instagram, in a post that can be seen here, that Teyana again gave birth in their bathroom after Rue came early.