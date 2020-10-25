Paris Hilton Goes Nearly Nude With American Flag On Instagram

Paris Hilton joins a long line of celebrities who have taken to social media to encourage their millions of followers to vote. While some A-listers like Jennifer Aniston have shown themselves dropping off their ballots to embolden their fans to do the same, there are stars like Paris who opt for a sexier form of encouragement. Paris shared a new photo to her Instagram feed on October 25, where she posed in front of an American flag graphic while covering herself in nothing but flowers.

The flowers, which were red, white, and blue to stay on theme, covered Paris’s chest and her hips as she sat down on her knees. The socialite looked over her shoulder at the camera seductively, with the word “Vote” written in a large font to the right of her head. She knelt in a pile of large blue roses, all of which appeared to be digitally added.

Paris wore her signature blond locks in old Hollywood style waves, making her look like a starlet of the 1930s. She wore large stud earrings in the photo and also a sizable ring on one of her fingers. In the caption for the post, the 39-year-old said that “Voting is hot,” playing off her signature phrase made famous from her 2003 reality series The Simple Life.

The “Stars are Blind” singer then asked her 13.4 million followers to vote, and added some red and blue heart emoji for extra effect. Fans began commenting on the sexy post from Paris, noting how incredible she looked while others applauded her for spreading the word on the importance of voting.

“Make America hot again,” one user wrote.

“Paris for President,” another added.

“We love a queen who uses her platform for good,” a third said.

The comments section was also full of the American flag emoji as well as fire-symbols and heart-eyed smiley faces.

Paris has not posted anything about the 2020 presidential election on her timeline so far, with the new post being fresh content for her traditional selfie-filled feed. She has recently promoted a cause close to her on social media, however, which came alongside the release of her documentary This is Paris. The DJ opened up about her time at Provo Canyon School where she alleged she was physically and emotionally abused as a teenager. She recently protested in front of the school with supporters dressed in all black.

“We are a community of Warrior/Survivors & we will stand together for however long it takes to stop this abuse & ensure all children are safe & getting the care they deserve,” she wrote on Instagram.