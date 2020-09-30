Elizabeth Banks, 46, Looks Fabulous In A Red Polka-Dot Bikini For A ‘Fall in LA’ Snap

Actress Elizabeth Banks posted a new pair of photos on her Instagram page Wednesday and her followers immediately went crazy over them. The 46-year-old star looked fabulous in both photos, although her second one was a tad more risque than the first.

The first photo that The Hunger Games star posted showed her posing in a formal living room. She sat on an ornate upholstered chair that was in a room with dark wood walls and a patterned rug on the floor.

Elizabeth wore a plaid pair of trousers and a matching blazer that rested over her shoulders. A black camisole top loosely hung on her frame, revealing a hint of cleavage. She sat with one foot pulled up to rest on the seat of the chair as the other hung over the edge.

The actress looked toward the camera with a serious expression on her face, her lips parted slightly. This was her example of a photo that showed her expectation of what the fall season should be like in Los Angeles. However, the second snap was the one that she felt showed the reality.

The second snap featured Elizabeth relaxing in a swimming pool. She wore a red bikini covered in white polka dots and had her blond tresses wet and swept back over her head.

Elizabeth propped herself over the edge of the pool, letting her legs and bare midriff remain under the water. She smiled as she looked off to the side of the photographer and she flaunted her fit physique.

Her 3.2 million fans loved both uploads. The Pitch Perfect star received more than 11,000 likes and 100 comments on her duo of snapshots during the first hour after she had initially shared them.

Both photos showcased Elizabeth’s beauty and sex appeal and it seemed that people had a tough time choosing a favorite.

“Your charm is irresistible!” someone commented.

“Love this look on you,” a fan declared.

“Wow you are such a beautiful and gorgeous woman,” another praised.

“Still rockin a bikini,” detailed someone else.

Elizabeth’s latest post was just flirty and fun, but she has been a touch more serious in some other recent uploads. Earlier in the week, the Mrs. America personality teased her followers with a bathing suit post where she snuck in a plea for people to register to vote.

It seems that the initial upload in this new post was originally featured in a Vanity Fair article about Elizabeth back in 2016. However, the vibe of the shot apparently synced perfectly with her vision of what fall in the California city should feel like. People clearly didn’t mind the throwback and loved both pictures the actress uploaded in this case.