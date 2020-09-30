Kindly Myers Flaunts Tantalizing Curves In A Cheeky Crocheted Bikini

Kindly Myers gave her Instagram followers something to talk about on Wednesday when she shared a hot new photo that saw her showing some serious skin. The model lived up to her self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” title as she flaunted her tantalizing curves in an itty-bitty bikini that left little to the imagination.

The blond bombshell likely sent pulses racing as she showcased her enviable figure in a minuscule pink two-piece from Nikita Naomi. The crocheted swimwear included a pair of cheeky thong bottoms that covered up only what was necessary as she stood with her back to the camera, exposing her sculpted derriere in its entirety, as well as her shapely thighs. The piece featured a thin, string waistband that was tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips, one of which Kindly tugged at in a teasing manner to draw eyes toward her flat midsection and trim waist.

Kindly also sported a matching bikini top that took her look to the next level. The piece tied tightly around her neck and back in a halter style, highlighting her slender frame while simultaneously showing off her toned arms, shoulder, and back. It had tiny triangle cups that appeared hardly enough to contain her voluptuous chest, as an eyeful of sideboob could be seen as she turned her upper body around to shoot the camera an alluring gaze.

The image was snapped in San Jose, Costa Rica, per the geotag. It was staged outside in a beautiful spot overlooking the city, though a blur effect was placed over the background, effectively obscuring the scene but ensuring that all eyes were on the Playboy hottie. Given what she was wearing, however, it was hard to imagine fans would be focused on anything else.

The post has only been live on Kindly’s feed for a short time, but has already been showered with love by many of the model’s 2.1 million followers. It has amassed over 2,300 likes within less than 30 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Very hot,” one person wrote.

“Stunning!!! Love you girl,” quipped another fan.

I absolutely love your gorgeous body sweetheart,” a third follower remarked.

“No words,” added a fourth admirer.

Kindly is no stranger scanty bikinis, as she is often seen flaunting her ample assets in racy swimwear on social media. In another recent post, the star was snapped emerging from a pool in a colorful two-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The look proved to be another hit, earning more than 14,000 likes to date.