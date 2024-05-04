Donald Trump 'Disgusted' by Kristi Noem Killing Her 14-Month-Old Puppy: "What is Wrong With Her?"

As per Rolling Stone, Kristi Noem, a prominent candidate for Donald Trump's running mate, unleashed chaos when she revealed the unfortunate incident of having to kill her dog. Trump is reportedly criticizing South Dakota's Governor Noem, a staunch MAGA supporter, in private for the decision to kill her puppy and discuss it in her new memoir. This development seems to have effectively ended any consideration of her as a potential vice presidential nominee.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Trump has brought up the incident multiple times during discussions with close political allies and other trusted individuals. This information comes from four sources with direct knowledge of the situation and another two individuals who knew about it and spoke to Rolling Stone. Some of these sources admitted to revealing these private details because they 'want Noem permanently eliminated' from consideration for Trump's 2024 VP shortlist. Others mentioned that their motivation stemmed from their dislike of Corey Lewandowski, Trump's former 2016 campaign chief, who had been working with Noem for a while. A few individuals stated that they were sharing this information for the sake of discussion alone.

Trump's frequent discussion of Noem's decision to kill her puppy had reached a point where, according to one source, the former president's level of 'disgust' and the extent of his 'taunting' of Noem behind her back seemed excessive. In recent times, the ex-president has been talking about the incident during private meetings and phone conversations. Sources have disclosed that Trump is also questioning, "Why would she do that?" and "What is wrong with her?"

The real estate tycoon was apparently surprised that she would openly admit to such an action. Additionally, he has argued that this incident showcased her poor understanding of public relations. Trump also reportedly mentioned that voters typically do not favor politicians who harm dogs. The Guardian recently reported that in her new book, Noem detailed the story of taking her 14-month-old puppy, Cricket, a dog she did not like, to a gravel pit to be put down. This decision came after the hunting dog exhibited unruly behavior, including harming some of her neighbor's chickens.

No Going Back, the memoir by Noem, is scheduled for release next week, featuring praise from Trump, who hails her as a 'tremendous leader' and describes her book as a 'winner,' as per the same report by Rolling Stones. “Cricket was a wirehair pointer, about 14 months old,” the South Dakota governor wrote. Additionally, she mentioned that the dog, a female, displayed aggressive behavior and required training for pheasant hunting. The subsequent narrative reveals how this training endeavor took a disastrous turn and, surprisingly, Cricket was not the sole domestic animal Noem decided to euthanize during hunting season.

Noem included the story of Cricket to demonstrate her readiness, both in politics and in everyday life in South Dakota, to tackle difficult, messy, and unsightly tasks when necessary. In her book, she reveals that her family also owned a male goat with a nasty disposition due to being uncastrated. This goat emitted a foul, musky odor and delighted in chasing and knocking down Noem's children, ruining their clothes in the process. Noem decided to kill the goat in the same manner as Cricket.