Tyra Banks, 46, Poses In A Tiny String Bikini To Reveal Her Special ‘Power’

Tyra's showing skin and opening up.

Tyra Banks put her flawless bikini body on show in an upload shared to Instagram over the weekend. The new Dancing with the Stars and former America’s Got Talent host showed some serious skin as she opened up about what makes her “special.”

In the black-and-white shot uploaded on September 20, Tyra posed with her arms out by her sides as she gave the camera a very sultry look with her lips slightly apart. She had her long, wavy hair cascading down over both shoulders.

Her bikini featured two small triangles of material over her chest with two strings tied around her neck and another around her toned torso. She kept things equally skimpy on her bottom half with string bottoms that sat low under her navel. They were tied into bows over her hips with the strings dangling down.

The photo was edited to show Tyra on a light gray background in front of a large yellow X, two magazine pages, two large leaves, and flowers. Two yellow roses were edited over her thighs. The edit appeared to be made by a fan, as the America’s Next Top Model star tagged the Instagram account @tyrafams.

In the caption, the 46-year-old mom of one wrote about how everyone has something special about them. She said her power is being able “to mesmerize” with her smize, a term she coined years ago to describe smiling with her eyes.

Tyra asked her 6.7 million followers to share what they think their power is in the comments section. While many answered her question, others couldn’t get over her toned figure.

“Beautiful woman,” one person commented.

“TYRA! You looks AMAZING as always because you never change for no one…well DONE,” another told the Life Size and Coyote Ugly actress.

“Still my favorite model,” a third comment read.

“SLAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” a fourth fan commented in all caps.

Tyra’s bikini snap has received more than 60,100 likes and over 525 comments.

The star hit the headlines recently for her controversial hiring on DWTS. Tyra replaced longtime host Tom Bergeron and his co-star Erin Andrews and also took on the role of Executive Producer.

She debuted in the ballroom last week but suffered an awkward minor wardrobe malfunction when her long, dangling earring fell out as she chatted to rapper Nelly after his dance. She made a joke of the mishap while judge Carrie Ann Inaba playfully asked if she could give her a hand with the accessory.