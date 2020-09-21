Leli Hernandez Sizzles In A Blue Bikini On Instagram

American social media personality, model, and actress Leli Hernandez is no stranger to flaunting her enviable figure on Instagram. Taking to her page on Sunday, September 20, she uploaded a new bikini pic which became an instant hit.

In the pic, Leli — who rose to fame after appearing in Netflix bio-series, Nicky Jam: El Ganador — rocked a stylish blue, two-piece bathing suit. Made up of ribbed fabric, the top featured wired cups and a V-shaped slit in the middle. The risqué ensemble drew attention to her flawless décolletage, while also putting her taut stomach on full display.

Leli teamed the top with matching bottoms which flaunted her sexy thighs.

She wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom. In terms of accessories, Leli opted for a white bandana and a silver barbel in her navel.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured somewhere in San Francisco de Macoris, a city in the Dominican Republic. The shoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. To pose, Leli leaned back on a bamboo chair, sitting atop a cushion. Some plants could be seen in the background. She raised her arm and rested her hand on her head. Closing her eyes, Leli stretched her legs forward and slightly tilted her head.

She added a caption in Spanish, and according to Google Translate, she expressed her gratitude to God for blessing her with everything in life.

Within eight hours, the sexy snapshot amassed more than 21,000 likes. In addition, several of her ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about 140 messages in which they praised her beautiful facial features, sense of style, and her hot body.

“You are a dream boo!! Gawd you’re gorgeous!!!” one of her fans commented.

“Wow, you are an incredible woman. I love you from head to toe,” another user chimed in.

“Damn, Leli, you are a beautiful representation of perfection!” a third admirer remarked.

“Hands down, the hottest women on IG!” a fourth follower wrote, adding multiple heart-eyed and fire emoji.

Other users posted words and phrases like “my wife,” “body to die for,” “and “Latina goddess,” to let Leli know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, several other models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Manuela Alvarez Hernandez, Cynthia S. Chavez, Xenia Tchoumitcheva, Diana Maux, and Liane V.

Leli is popular on Instagram for posting her sultry and stylish photographs from time to time. As The Inquisitr previously noted, a few months back, she shared a set of pics in which she rocked a blue-and-orange bodysuit that featured dramatic ruffle detailing and a plunging neckline.