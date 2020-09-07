Lyna Perez Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny Bikini For New Bang Energy Video

Internet sensation Lyna Perez sent hearts racing with a smoking-hot new video of herself on social media on Sunday, September 6. The 27-year-old model shared the post with her 5.3 million followers on her Instagram account, and it instantly became a hit.

Lyna was recorded outdoors for the footage, as she walked around a private residence and laid out on a daybed. She positioned herself directly in front of the camera and switched between a number of sexy poses that displayed her from different angles.

She adjusted her locks, blew a kiss to the camera and enjoyed a Bang Energy drink while she stared directly into the camera’s lens. She also shared a sweet smile and pushed her chest forward, emitting a flirtatious energy.

Her long, highlighted blond and brunette hair was parted in the middle and styled in loose waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Her killer curves stood out in the clip as she flaunted her famous figure in a revealing bathing suit.

The model sported a baby-blue bikini top that featured a pink print and two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment struggled to contain her assets as its tiny cups exposed an ample amount of cleavage, sideboob, and underboob.

She teamed the top with pink bottoms that also displayed her figure. The Brazilian-style thong accentuated her curvy hips and bodacious booty. Meanwhile, their high-waisted side-straps called attention to her toned core.

In the caption, the model shared that she loved “days by the pool.” She promoted Bang Energy and tagged their Instagram handle, as well as their CEO’s page. She also revealed that her bikini was designed by Meg Liz Swim.

The clip was met with a large amount of support and enthusiasm from fans, amassing more than 16,000 likes and 43,000 views since going live four hours ago. An additional 449 followers took to the comments section to praise Lyna about her figure, her good looks, and her tiny bathing suit.

“You are the hottest,” one Instagram user asserted.

“Wow absolutely amazing, so gorgeous,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Smoking hot and stunning,” a third individual added.

“You are truly Bang Energy’s most beautiful and stunning model ever,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The model has served up a number of jaw-dropping looks on social media this past week. On September 2, she stunned fans once more after she posted an image of herself in a skimpy tiffany blue bikini, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. That snapshot has received more than 109,000 likes and over 3,800 comments, proving to be a hit with admirers.