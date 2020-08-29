Gabby Epstein Shows Off Amazing Figure In Skimpy Black Athleisure Set

Australian bombshell Gabby Epstein captivated plenty of fans on social media after she shared some stunning new snapshots of herself on Saturday, August 29. She took to Instagram to post the content for her 2.3 million followers, and it quickly became popular.

The 26-year-old blogger and fashion model was photographed while at the beach for the four-photo slideshow, as the ocean and sky filled the background behind her.

Gabby took center stage in every frame as she faced the camera from her front and struck a pose. She raised both arms up to her locks in two of the images, but kept them down in the others. She also wore a wide smile in most of the snapshots, but pouted in one image, exuding both happy, and unbothered vibes.

Her long, highlighted blond hair, which featured dark roots, was parted in the middle and pulled back, likely to keep her locks from falling around her face.

Her enviable figure seemed to steal the show in the series as she showcased her killer curves in a revealing and sporty ensemble.

The model rocked an athletic black top that featured a ruched design in the front and two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment tightly hugged her assets while its plunging neckline gave way to a bit of cleavage.

She paired the number with matching black shorts. The bottoms looked to be made out of a stretchy material that showcased her curvaceous hips and pert backside. Their high-waisted design also called attention to her toned midriff.

The model shared that her outfit was designed by Bo and Tee, a fitness apparel company. She also engaged with followers by asking them when they preferred to work out.

The image received an ample amount of support from users, amassing more than 24,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. An additional 166 followers headed to the comments section to compliment Gabby on her fit body, her good looks, and outfit choice.

“You have the most beautiful smile,” one Instagram user commented, following their sentence with a single red heart emoji.

“I do not know what to say, you are so beautiful,” a second admirer chimed in.

“So beautiful as always,” added a third fan.

“You are a perfect angel,” a fourth individual asserted.

The beauty has shared a number of smoking-hot posts of herself this past week.

Just yesterday, she stunned fans once more after she rocked just a skimpy lingerie set, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post accumulated more than 47,000 likes.