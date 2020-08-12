Kayla Erin Shows Off Her Curves In Racy Bunny Costume

Kayla Erin tantalized her 837,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, August 12, with a hot new update. The Australian cosplay model took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshots of herself rocking a racy bunny costume that left little to the imagination.

For the photo, Erin wore a vintage pink two-piece lingerie set whose color blended in nicely with her pale skin tone. The bra was made entirely of lace, which arranged into a flower design that covered her breasts. Aside from this pattern, the rest of the cups were empty, exposing quite a bit of under- and sideboob. The structure also had adjustable straps. Her bottoms were not entirely visible, but a white lace piece wrapped around her waist. Attached to it were two salmon tutu panels that created a skirt-like effect.

Erin accessorized her look with a pink tiara boasting bunny ears and a white choker. Her platinum blond locks — likely a wig — were styled in a loose waves. She brushed the bangs to the left and tucked the strands on the right behind her ear.

The photo captured Erin sitting on a bed in front of a window. Her legs were kicked to the side and her knees blocked the lower part of her outfit. She tilted her head slightly to the side as she smiled brightly at the camera.

In the caption, Erin announced that a wild bunny has appeared and asked her fans what they would do in this scenario.

The post has garner more than 16,800 likes and upwards of 140 comments since being posted earlier today. Her fans took to the comments section to respond to her question, laying out their detailed plans.

“Bake it into an enormous pie,” one user wrote, to which Erin responded she would prefer not to since she dislikes gravy.

“Bunnies are illegal here, so obviously I’d report you to the proper authorities,” replied another fan.

“Not yet hunting season so probably feed some sweets,” a third admirer chimed in.

“I’d let live it’s [sic] life free and wild and enjoy the beauty of it’s creation,” added a fourth user.

Erin recently teased her fans with a different cosplay. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she took a selfie while wearing an ensemble inspired by Esdeath, a character from the Japanese manga series Akame ga Kill! She wore a baby blue wig, which she styled down in layers while the bangs fell between her eyebrows. She also appeared to have on colored contact lenses, seeing that her irises were bright blue when she is naturally brown-eyed.