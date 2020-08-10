Bri Teresi Opts To Go Braless & Rocks Unzipped Pants In Racy New Photo

Bri Teresi pushed the envelope on social media once again by sharing a braless photo on her Instagram page on August 9. The sizzling new image captured the model in a tiny crop top, which allowed her to show off plenty of underboob.

The racy new image showed Bri posed off-center. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in Boston, Massachusetts, where she was perched up on a wooden stool that was positioned in front of a solid white backdrop. Bri gathered a few strands of hair with one hand and placed the opposite side near on her knee. She gazed off into the distance with a seductive stare, and her lips were slightly parted. In the caption of the shot, she made sure to credit her photographer for snapping the skin-baring shot.

Bri opted to go braless for the photo op and wore a white tank top that was cropped midway down her chest and flaunted ample underboob. Its sheer fabric didn’t leave much to the imagination while the piece had thick straps that stretched over her fair arms. The hot look also allowed Bri to flaunt her sculpted abs.

The lower portion of her outfit was just as sexy. Bri sported a pair of dark-wash jeans that featured a capri cut. The body of the jeans was tight on her legs, and she wore the front of it unzipped, which allowed her to show off her tiny midsection and waist. She added a pair of white Nike sneakers to her ensemble that seemed to have a patriotic vibe with streaks of red and blue on the body.

Bri kept her accessories to a minimum and let the sultry look speak for itself. She sported a black watch with a leather band on her left wrist. The model pulled her long, blond curls halfway back, and the rest of her hair spilled messily over her back.

In the caption of the image, Bri asked fans what is good and added a silly face emoji to the end of her words. Bri’s followers have already double-tapped the post more than 6,000 times while 180-plus left compliments.

“Love this shot of you! You are so incredibly gorgeous,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few flame emoji.

“Love the kicks. A lot of us Boston guys wear them,” another chimed in.

“You look fantastic & fit in this pic,” a third fan raved.

“There are no words to describe your infinite beauty,” one more Instagrammer raved.