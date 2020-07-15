Madison Bailey Flaunts Abs In Bikini Photo & Gets A Cute Message From Her Girlfriend

Madison compared herself to 'Malibu Barbie,' and her footwear choice inspired her girlfriend to respond to her photo with a funny and sweet comment.

Madison Bailey showed off her washboard stomach in an Instagram update that a large number of her 2.8 million followers seemed to enjoy. The Netflix star was posing in a cute bikini, and her girlfriend was among those who took to the comments section of Madison’s post to respond to her photo with words of praise. Her clever love note was a big hit with Madison’s other admirers.

In her photo, Madison, 21, was posing on a beach. The Outer Banks actress stood on a pile of large jagged boulders near the edge of the water. Her backdrop was a clear cerulean sky and an expanse of sapphire blue ocean. A few boats were visible in the distance. Madison’s geotag identified the location of her photo shoot as somewhere in Malibu, California.

In the caption of her post, the actress compared herself to “Malibu Barbie.” The bikini Madison wore was a pale blue hue similar to that of the classic doll’s iconic bathing suit. However, Madison’s two-piece boasted a playful floral print. It had a backless bandeau silhouette with spaghetti straps and back ties. The garment also featured cinched sides that created a ruched effect.

Madison’s skimpy bottoms were a hip-hugger style with two skinny side straps attached to silver ring embellishments on both sides. The design elongated her torso and helped to highlight her sculpted midsection. She tagged the swimwear brand Frankie’s Bikinis as the designer of her bikini.

Madison was also showing off her long shapely legs and flawless bronze glow. She accessorized her beach look with layered pendant necklaces and sunglasses with round metallic frames. The actress also wore a pale pink scrunchie around one wrist.

Madison wore her thick curls down and pushed over to one side. A sea breeze was gently teasing her locks, and the bright sunlight was bringing out her hair’s subtle highlights.

However, it was Madison’s footwear that got a shout-out from her girlfriend, Mariah Linney. Mariah specifically referenced the laces on the white canvas sneakers that Madison was wearing.

“Can I double knot your shoe? because i can’t have you falling for anyone else,” read the message Mariah left in the comments section of Madison’s post.

“If you zoom in you’ll notice that I am one step ahead of you,” Madison replied.

Mariah’s response to Madison’s photo has been liked over 2,400 times thus far, and she wasn’t the only one who had something nice to say about the pic.

“You’re so gorgeous omg,” wrote one of Madison’s followers.

“Uh literally the cutest person ever,” another admirer gushed.

Mariah was also with Madison when she posed in a bikini on the beach last week. Madison announced that she was dating the University of North Carolina at Charlotte basketball player last month.