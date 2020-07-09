Eriana Blanco Puts Spectacular Figure On Show In Barely There String Bikini

Eriana Blanco teased her 3.1 million Instagram fans on Thursday, July 9, with a new update that showed her in a tiny string bikini that put her spectacular front and center.

The photo captured the Latina Instagram model posing in front of a blank wall and next to what appeared to be a light gray headboard. Blanco stood sideways, angling her profile at the camera. She was in front of a mirror while holding her iPhone, which she used to capture the selfie. Blanco put her perfect derriere on show, arching her back to pop it back and further draw attention to it. She looked at her reflection from over the phone, which covered her mouth and nose. Her eyes were focused for a fierce stare.

Blanco left little to the imagination in a tiny two-piece suit that was barely visible. It included a pair of skimpy bottoms with a thong back that exposed her booty. They had thin straps, which tied into bows that dangled onto her backside. She pulled them up high, baring her curvy hips.

On her torso, she wore a matching bra that appeared to have minuscule triangles, which exposed quite a bit of sideboob. It also had thin straps that tied behind her neck and back.

Blanco wore her dark brown hair parted in the middle, allowing the front to frame her face like a curtain. Her straight strands tumbled all the way to her derriere.

Blanco didn’t say where the picture was taken, opting to use the geotag space to urge her fans to click on the link in her bio. The post has racked up more than 12,200 likes and over 650 comments within the first hour, proving it was an immediate hit with fans. Most of them took to the comments section to praise her incredible beauty and to share their admiration for her. Many other simply used emoji to illustrate their reaction.

“Gorgeous lady and amazing eyes,” one of her fans raved.

“Hi looking gorgeous as always,” replied another user.

“Hey there looking beautiful. Eyes [eyes emoji] on you beautiful,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are the sexiest girl the world.. [purple heart] no one compares to you,” added a fourth fan.

