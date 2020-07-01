Demi Rose Flaunts Smoking-Hot Body In Cut-Out Dress

Demi Rose Mawby surprised her 14.1 million Instagram followers with a behind-the-scenes peek from one of her recent photoshoots on Wednesday. She did not offer too much information about the shoot, but she looked smoking hot in the photo she posted to her account.

No stranger to baring her skin in skimpy outfits, Demi rocked a semi-sheer dress made from yellow, brown, and orange fabric. The image was cropped just below her hips, so not all of the dress was visible. Apparently, Demi wanted to keep a little bit of what she was wearing a secret.

Demi faced the camera and looked off to the side with her lips slightly parted. She held one hand on her breast, calling attention to her bustline. She arched her back slightly and stood with one leg forward, emphasizing her hourglass figure.

The top of Demi’s dress featured a large cut-out section with a plunging neckline that put her voluptuous chest on full display. The top was knotted in the center below her breasts, drawing the eye to her cleavage and flat abs. Knotted straps wrapped around her midsection, flashing sections of bare skin on her abdomen and the side of her hip.

As far as her hair and makeup, the popular influencer went with a glamorous look. Her long tresses were styled with loose waves, and she wore most of them over her shoulder. She appeared to frame her eyes with sculpted brows, light eye shadow, thick eyelashes, and smudgy eyeliner. Her cheeks, nose and forehead also looked to be contoured, and she wore a rose gloss on her lips. She also sported a pale pink polish on her nails.

Her followers loved the post, as it garnered more than 150,000 likes within three hours of being shared to her account.

Many of her admirers stopped by to give the post some love, and most raved over how pretty she looked.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the World. I Love you,” one fan gushed.

“you are as beautiful as a heavenly dream,” a second Instagram user echoed.

“Your eyes are beautiful. Your hair is lovely. You are gorgeous,” commented a fourth follower.

“You are extremely beautiful and lovely lady,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Demi seems to enjoy experimenting with different concepts with some of her photoshoots. The resulting sultry snapshots often delight her followers. As an example, one of hr more recent posts feature her flaunting her derrière while posing nude among several sections of undeveloped film.