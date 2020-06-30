Monica Huldt Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves While Tugging At Her Floral String Bikini

Monica Huldt gave her fans a treat on Tuesday afternoon when she shared a racy new Instagram upload. The model showed off her hourglass curves while revealing in the caption that she was feeling a bit homesick.

In the sexy snap, Monica looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a floral string bikini. The tiny top boasted thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low cut neckline that flaunted her massive cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist while flashing her flat tummy and impressive abs. Her long, lean legs were also in the spotlight for the photo.

Monica stood outdoors with her hip pushed out. She had one hand resting at her side while the other tugged at her bikini bottoms. She accessorized the style with a flower crown on top of her head as she gave a steamy stare into the camera. In the background of the shot, tons of green foliage and a clear blue sky were visible.

Monica wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders.

She rocked a stunning makeup look in the shot. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete her face with soft pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Monica’s 762,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the shot. The post garnered more than 3,200 likes within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Fans also took to the comments section to leave nearly 100 remarks on the pic.

“The island princess!” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous babe,” another stated.

“Beautiful picture,” a third comment read.

“A real goodness of the nature,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her show some skin in skimpy outfits. She’s often seen posing in tiny bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tight tops for her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica recently drew attention to her flawless figure when she rocked a tiny red bikini while enjoying a drink on the beach. That snap has raked in more than 14,000 likes and over 220 comments to date.