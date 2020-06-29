Angeline Varona Gets Sultry In A Tiny Black Bikini

Angeline Varona took to her Instagram page on June 28 to share a saucy update with her 2.6 million followers. The Bang Energy model flaunted her bombshell curves in a black two-piece swimsuit while spending a day at the ocean aboard a speedboat.

In the snap, Angeline was seen enjoying her time riding a motorboat in the middle of the sea. She seemingly placed her phone in front of her and used the front camera. She occupied mostly one side of the frame. She sat on the passenger’s seat, flaunting her incredibly fit body. As she tilted her head to the side, she gazed into the lens with a big smile on her face. According to the geotag, Angeline spent the day at Key Biscayne, Florida.

Angeline’s bathing suit included a minuscule top that featured filly-lined, triangle-style cups. It also had a plunging neckline that displayed a generous amount of her ample cleavage. The garment had a tight fit and hardly contained her shapely chest. The itty bitty straps that provided support stretched out to her neck.

Her bikini bottoms boasted a low-cut waistline that exposed a lot of skin. It helped accentuate her flat stomach, as well as her abs. The swimwear was held in place by strings that were tied on the sides of her waist. Its high-cut design also highlighted her curvy hips.

For her beach day look, Angeline sported a full makeup application. She appeared to wear defined brows, thick mascara, and pink color on her lips. As for her accessories, she opted for her usual name necklace, stud earrings, a string bracelet, and an Apple watch — which was cut-off from view. As to avoid windswept hair, she tied her brunette locks into a bun.

Angeline wrote a caption that was unrelated to her attire and outdoor activity. Instead, she promoted the dating software called The Clover App.

As of this writing, the latest post has amassed more than 133,000 likes and over 1,100 comments. Fellow models and fans flocked to the comments section and showered her with compliments. Many praised her incredible looks and killer curves. Others were left utterly speechless by the sheer display of skin and opted to drop emoji instead.

“One of the most beautiful and finest girls in the world,” a fan commented.

“This is a nice picture, Angie. The sea and sky look so comforting. You look so happy, BTW,” another Instagram follower added.

“You have a very beautiful smile. You look so beautiful gorgeous, and your body is amazing,” a third admirer gushed.