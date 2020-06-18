Kara Del Toro Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Minuscule White Bikini By The Pool

Kara Del Toro showed off her stunning body in a new post on Instagram on Thursday afternoon. The model shared a few photos of herself relaxing by the pool in a tiny white bikini that did nothing but favors for her assets.

The photos showed Kara posing on her knees between two statues. Behind her, a round pool could be seen, as well as a red fence and some patio furniture. Tall trees lined the lounge area. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Kara and highlighted her tan skin. She looked positively radiant in her skimpy swimwear.

Kara’s look included a triangle-shaped bikini top with strings that tied around her neck and back. The front featured a plunging neckline that did little to contain her ample cleavage. In addition, the back of the suit appeared to dip low, so a bit of sideboob was also on display.

The top cut off just below Kara’s chest, leaving her flat, toned tummy exposed. She paired the top with a matching U-shaped string thong. The front of the thong remained low on Kara’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs and pert derriere were on show.

Kara finished off the outfit with a blue Coco Chanel bandana wrapped around her long, brunette locks, which fell over her shoulders in luscious waves. The model appeared to sport a subtle makeup look, including what appeared to be blush, highlighter, and a light pink lipstick.

In the first photo, Kara posed on one knee as she pointed her toes, showing off her leg muscles. She leaned over to one side slightly in a way that further flaunted her figure and stared at the camera with a piercing gaze. The second image showed the model on both knees, this time facing away from the camera to flaunt her bodacious backside. She arched her back and looked over her shoulder.

Kara’s post was liked more than 18,000 times and received just over 200 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Queen of the world ladies and gentlemen,” one fan said.

“Unbelievable beauty,” another user added.

“YOU’RE SO HOT,” a third fan wrote.

Kara always knows how to drive her fans wild. The babe shared another post this week in which she sported a barely-there mini dress, which her followers loved.