Daniella Chavez Shows Off Major Cleavage In Revealing Ensemble For Sizzling New Video

Chilean bombshell Daniella Chavez left fans dazzled after she posted a sexy new video of herself on Tuesday, June 9. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the post with her 12.9 million followers and it quickly became a hit just minutes after going live.

Daniella was radiant as she recorded herself in the mirror with her cell phone. She looked to be inside of a walk-in closet, as bags and shoes filled the background behind her.

Daniella took center stage in the video as she switched between a number of sexy poses, exuding a playful-yet-sultry vibe as she pushed her chest forward and stuck her tongue out. The 24-year-old model also directed her gaze straight into her phone’s screen as she smiled widely.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was styled in waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Daniella also looked to be rocking a full face of makeup that elevated her look to a more glamorous level. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, a light pink lipstick, and sculpted eyebrows.

Still, it was her killer curves that stole the show in the video as she flaunted them with a revealing ensemble.

She opted for a white jumpsuit that did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her figure, particularly showing off her curvy hips and pert derriere. The garment also exposed a great deal of cleavage as Daniella had only zipped the front up to her chest.

Daniella finished the look off with a pair of chunky white sneakers that featured a black striped design.

She did not indicate exactly where she was in the video, but was likely inside her residence.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she engaged with her fans, asking them in Spanish how well they know her.

The smoking-hot video was met with great enthusiasm and praise from fans, accumulating more than 7,000 likes and 18,000 view in just 10 minutes after going live. More than 250 followers also quickly took to the comments section to overload her with compliments on her physique, good looks, and daring outfit.

“Hello, beautiful princess,” one user wrote in Spanish.

“Absolutely stunning,” a second admirer added.

“You are very, very stylish, and beautiful,” a third individual chimed in.

“Gorgeous, my love,” a fourth fan asserted.

Daniella has wowed her fans with a number of hot updates on social media as of late. On June 6, she shared a series of herself in a skimpy winter outfit that consisted of a sheer top and skintight jeans, sending fans into a frenzy, per The Inquisitr.