Lyna Perez Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Pink Thong & Nothing Else

Buxom bombshell Lyna Perez tantalized her 5.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a NSFW snap in which she showed off her ample assets by going topless in nothing but a pink thong. Lyna didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where exactly the snap was taken, she posed in front of a floor-to-ceiling window with a view of an outdoor space. A large stone wall was visible in the background, as well as several palm trees, with the sunshine and blue sky filtering through the fronds of the trees.

Lyna’s voluptuous physique was on full display in a skimpy pink thong that left little to the imagination. The delicate piece of fabric was nestled above her shapely rear, and the bottoms also featured two thin strings that stretched over her hips. The high-cut style accentuated her hourglass physique, and elongated her legs. Although the photo was cropped above her knees, so only her toned thighs were visible in the shot, there was still plenty for her followers to love.

Lyna posed with her back to the camera so that her sculpted rear was on full display, and went topless. She angled her body so that her cleavage wasn’t in the frame, but she still treated her fans to a serious amount of side boob for the sexy snap.

Lyna’s brunette locks tumbled down her back in an effortless style, and her beauty look was minimal. Bold brows framed her stunning eyes, and her eyes seemed to have a hint of smudged liner around them for a seductive vibe. She had what looked like a soft pink hue on her plump pout, and her lips were slightly parted.

Lyna placed one hand on her thigh and the other in her hair as she posed for the snap, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the sultry shot. The post received over 5,500 likes within just 40 minutes and many of her fans raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Goddess,” one fan said, followed by a variety of emoji.

“You are beyond beautiful and make my day with your post Love you lots,” another follower added.

One of her fans couldn’t quite figure out what to say in response to the sizzling photo, and simply left a string of flame emoji as a comment.

Lyna loves to flaunt her curves in skimpy attire, and earlier this month, she did just that in a mesh ensemble that left little to the imagination. As The Inquisitr reported, Lyna posed in an outfit that featured see-through mesh draped across her bombshell body, with just a white thong underneath.