Kayla Moody Shows Major Sideboob In Wet Top At The Beach: ‘Mermaids Are Real’

Blond bombshell Kayla Moody sent temperatures soaring on Thursday with a seriously NSFW Instagram upload that put her buxom curves on full display. Snapped at the beach, the busty model ditched her bra, nearly exposing her chest in a scandalously deep-cut white top that flashed a generous amount of sideboob. She paired the racy item with a neon-pink bikini, showing off her insane body while kneeling on the sand.

The hot military wife didn’t hesitate to get soaked, slaying the wet tee look as she posed by the water’s edge. Her top was drenched and appeared almost see-through, leaving nothing to the imagination as it clung to her bosom. The racy number was extremely long in the front, prompting her to pull in up and show off her toned midriff.

Her thong bottoms were no less revealing, sporting a deeply low-cut waistline that bared her tummy. The high-cut number had no trouble showcasing her hip and thighs, and sported thick side straps that sat high on her waist, accentuating her lithe figure. The model let herself be photographed from the profile, flaunting her tiny waist and pert posterior in addition to her unrestrained bust.

Kayla looked every inch the siren in the risqué shot, rocking wet hair to match her doused top. Water dripped from the crimpled fabric in her hand, as well as from her other palm, which she held up at waist level. Water droplets clung to her midsection and backside, drizzling down her thighs and making her supple skin glisten. The model slightly parted her knees, shooting a provocative gaze at the camera. Water washed over her legs, completely covering her calves and making it seem like she was emerging from the ocean.

“Mermaids are real,” Kayla quipped in her caption, before asking fans what was the first thing they noticed in the shot.

“Honestly? Your eyes. Your eyes speak volumes as to your mood, and drives your sensuality. Exquisite,” replied one Instagrammer.

“Those curves,” penned another, adding a heart-eyes and fire emoji.

Other answers referenced her “smile” and “sexiness,” with a few fans pointing to the frothy, “rough” waves behind her.

Kayla was all dolled-up for the shot, sporting a pastel-pink shade on her full lips. Her makeup application also appeared to include dark eyeliner and eyeshadow, as well as mascara. The gorgeous blonde accessorized with a chic pastel-pink manicure, showing off her short nails, which seemed to feature French tips. Her hair looked tousled and was swept to the side, framing her face as it brushed down her back.

Needless to say, the spicy upload stirred a lot of reaction among her followers, who clicked the like button more than 5,100 times and left 180 comments on her post, all in the first hour of the photo going live.

“Fine looking babe on the beach,” gushed one person, leaving a heart emoji.

“Queen of the wet t-shirt,” proclaimed another fan, ending their message in the same way.