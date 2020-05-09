Yanet Garcia Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Booty While Sliding Into A Pool

Yanet Garcia gave her 13.3 million Instagram followers an eyeful of booty in her latest update. The hot weather girl flaunted her backside in a thong bikini while sliding into a pool.

The fitness model’s two-piece swimsuit made of a black textured fabric. Because of the way she was sitting, not much of the top was visible. The bottoms were a thong, showing off plenty of her rear end.

Yanet’s post was a short video clip that saw her from the backside sitting by the edge of a swimming pool. The clip might have been taken with a phone sitting next to her, as it captured her body from a close angle that was level with her booty. Needless to say, the shot showed off plenty of skin.

The model was sitting with her feet dangling off the edge in the water. She apparently had already been in the pool because there were drops of water on her cheeks and thighs. Yanet held one hand in her hair which was tossed over to one side while she looked over her shoulder at the camera. She posed for a moment, showing off her shapely back and shoulders. She then slid slowly off the edge of the pool into the water while still looking at the camera. The clip ended just as she splashed into the water.

The post was a smash hit, racking up a whopping 977,000 likes within four hours of her sharing it.

She left the caption simple, adding only a sun and a pink heart emoji.

Many of the comments were written in Spanish, but some of Yanet’s English-speaking admirers weighed in with their opinions of the video.

Some fans wrote that they thought Yanet might have been taken aback by the slip, due to a surprised expression on her face as she slipped into the water. However, most of the comments were complimentary.

“Good Lord what a gorgeous lady,” gushed one follower.

“wow. you are beautiful. You have one lucky man,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Every day you are more beautifull [sic] Yanet,” wrote a third admirer.

“Ya know what you are hot,” quipped a fourth fan.

Yanet is known by her fans for her spectacular figure, and especially her derrière, which she seems to enjoy showing off from time to time. Last month, she shared a snap that featured her flaunting it in a skintight red dress while the enjoyed taking in a view from a balcony.