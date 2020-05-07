Lyna Perez Rocks Tiny Thong Bikini Bottoms & No Top In Sexy Shower Shot

Lyna Perez added another sexy shot to her Instagram feed that showed her in barely any clothing. The scandalous pic was added to her feed moments ago, and fans have been drooling ever since.

The model posed outside, looking over her shoulder with a sultry stare. Lyna did not share her exact location with fans, but she appeared to be in the middle of an outdoor shower with water spilling over her figure on a gorgeous day. Lyna was surrounded by tall, green trees and a stone patio while the sun brightened up the scene. In her caption, she asked fans if she should post a slow-motion video of her shower session as she flaunted her famous figure in a skimpy bikini that pushed the envelope.

Perez opted to ditch her top and held her chest with her hands. She covered only what she needed to for the picture, meeting Instagram’s nudity guidelines while flaunting ample cleavage for her adoring fans. She also showed off her sun-kissed arms and tanned back thanks to the skin-baring look.

Her bottoms were almost as hot as her lack of top. She wore a neon green thong that tucked into her backside and showed off her bombshell booty and slender legs. The back of the suit had only a small piece of triangular fabric that covered a portion of her booty. It boasted a thin set of straps that stretched over her hips and further accentuated her tiny waist and midsection.

Lyna wore a pair of earrings as her only accessory. She styled her long, dark locks with a deep middle part and allowed her curly mane to fall down her shoulders and back. Her tresses were wet and landed around the frame of her face.

For her chic shower look, Lyna still rocked a full application of glam, which brought out the beautiful features on her glowing skin. The look appeared to include smoky eyeliner and eyeshadow, as well as blush on the rounds of her cheeks. She seemed to finish it off with a matte pink lipstick.

Fans have gone crazy over the photo so far, giving it over 41,000 likes and 1,400 comments in less than an hour.

“If it’s as breathtaking as the picture, then yes you should post the video,” one fan commented with a series of flame emoji.

“Omgggg yes please,” a second fan added.

“You look so beautiful babe I love you so much,” another complimented.