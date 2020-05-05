Larsa Pippen Rocks A Semi-Sheer Shirt And Sweatpants For Backyard Snap

Buxom bombshell Larsa Pippen has been keeping her 1.9 million Instagram followers entertained during quarantine by sharing plenty of sizzling snaps taken right in her backyard — and her latest share was no different. Larsa rocked a look she dubbed “comfy couture,” wearing black sweatpants paired with a sexy semi-sheer top.

Larsa has shared many snaps in which she posed on or near the lounge chairs towards the edge of the yard, but in her latest update, she perched on the arm of a modern outdoor love seat on a patio area. Larsa sat on the metal arm of the chair and extended her legs so her black sneaker-clad feet were resting on the cushions of the seat.

Larsa’s ensemble was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and she made sure to acknowledge the retailer by tagging their Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. Larsa clad her voluptuous lower body in a pair of black sweatpants that featured an elastic waist that accentuated her hourglass physique, and elastic cuffs at the bottom.

Though the fabric of her pants draped over her curves rather than clinging to them, her top was a much more figure-hugging look. Larsa wore a sleeveless shirt with what appeared to be a pattern on it. Though the shirt offered full coverage in terms of the silhouette, the semi-sheer fabric meant that Larsa’s cleavage was on display. She layered a black bra underneath the shirt to make the ensemble less NSFW, and she looked stunning in the outfit.

Larsa’s long locks were parted in the middle, and they tumbled down her chest in beachy waves. She gazed right at the camera with a serious expression on her face, and her beauty look appeared to be fairly minimal, with what looked like brown tones on her eyelids and a soft pink hue on her lips.

Larsa’s followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post racked up over 11,100 likes within just eight hours. It also received 133 comments from her eager fans.

“Hey beautiful it’s like you’re looking right at me honey,” one fan said.

“Such a beautiful and loving woman. Love those eyes, have a great day pretty lady,” another follower added.

“Those pants look super comfy,” one fan commented, loving her casual ensemble.

“Super cute. You can never take a bad pic,” another added.

Whether she’s posing in her backyard or taking snaps in her mirrors inside, Larsa loves to showcase her killer curves. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa whipped out her cell phone to capture a sexy selfie. In the picture, she wore a white crop top that exposed a tantalizing amount of skin, as well as a pair of tiny shorts that barely covered anything at all. The ensemble was also by PrettyLittleThing, a brand that Larsa seems to wear regularly.